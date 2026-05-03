Home favorites and international stars secure gold on Day 2 of Dushanbe Grand Slam - VIDEO

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The second day of the Dushanbe Grand Slam 2026 delivered significant victories for the host nation, as Muhiddin Asadulloev and Somon Makhmadbekov both claimed gold medals to the delight of the local supporters.

The competition, held in a vibrant and capacity-crowd arena in Tajikistan, showcased world-class judo as fans gathered to watch elite athletes compete on the international stage, News.Az reports, citing Euro News.

In addition to the triumphs for the home team, Gankhaich Bold and Aleksandra Kowalewska also secured top spots on the podium in their respective categories. The atmosphere remained electric throughout the day as the stadium stayed full to the brim with passionate spectators. These results continue to highlight the high level of talent present at this year's Grand Slam as the tournament moves forward in Tajikistan.

News.Az