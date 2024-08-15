Gaza war death toll surpasses 40,000, says Health Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Health Ministry in Gaza reported on Thursday that over 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, News.Az reports citing the Associated Press.

Israel’s offensive has also wounded 92,401 people and displaced over 85% of the population from their homes, the ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said. It does not distinguish between civilians and militants in its toll.The announcement came during yet another push from international mediators to broker a cease-fire in the war, now in its 11th month.The conflict began Oct. 7 after Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people — most of them civilians — and dragging roughly 250 hostages to Gaza.Israel says 111 of the captives have not been released, including the bodies of 39. The hostages include 15 women and two children under the age of 5.In Gaza, health officials have struggled to fully identify the dead as bodies stream into overwhelmed hospitals and morgues where they say the count is compiled amid the chaos of war and displacement.In its most recent detailed report on the dead, issued Thursday, the ministry said 40,005 people have been killed. Health officials and civil defense workers say the true toll is likely thousands higher, since many bodies remain buried under the rubble of buildings destroyed in airstrikes.

News.Az