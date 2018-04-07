Yandex metrika counter

Gazprom CEO Miller says proud of inclusion on U.S. sanctions list

The CEO of Russia’s Gazprom, Alexei Miller, said on Friday he was proud of having been included on a new U.S. sanctions list and that the company’s policies wer

“Not being included in the first list I even had some doubts - may be something is wrong (with me)? But I am finally included. This means that we are doing everything right,” Miller said through his spokesman.

