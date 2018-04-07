Gazprom CEO Miller says proud of inclusion on U.S. sanctions list

+ ↺ − 16 px

The CEO of Russia’s Gazprom, Alexei Miller, said on Friday he was proud of having been included on a new U.S. sanctions list and that the company’s policies wer

“Not being included in the first list I even had some doubts - may be something is wrong (with me)? But I am finally included. This means that we are doing everything right,” Miller said through his spokesman.

News.Az

