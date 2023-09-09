Gender equality and promoting women's participation in all aspects of society in Azerbaijan (ANALYTICS)

Gender equality in Azerbaijan, as in many countries around the world, is an ongoing issue with progress being made in some areas while challenges persist in others.

Azerbaijan has made significant progress in establishing a legal framework for gender equality. The country has ratified international conventions and adopted laws that promote gender equality and women's rights. This includes the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW).

Azerbaijan has achieved gender parity in education, with equal access to primary and secondary education for boys and girls. Women also have a significant presence in higher education and vocational training.

Women in Azerbaijan are active in various sectors of the workforce, including education, healthcare, and government. However, like in many countries, there is still gender-based occupational segregation, with men often dominating fields like engineering and technology.

Traditional and cultural norms can influence gender roles in Azerbaijan. While progress has been made, societal expectations about the roles of men and women can still limit women's opportunities and choices.

Civil society organizations and women's rights groups in Azerbaijan work to promote gender equality, advocate for policy changes, and provide support for women facing discrimination or violence.

It's important to note that the status of gender equality can vary within Azerbaijan, with urban areas generally experiencing more progress compared to rural regions.

Azerbaijan continues to work towards gender equality and women's empowerment, with various government policies and civil society efforts aimed at addressing gender disparities and promoting women's participation in all aspects of society.

