Gender, family and demography policy of Azerbaijan (ANALYTICS)

Gender equality means the equality of men and women in political, economic, cultural, and other spheres of public life.

The history of gender trends in Azerbaijan began in the middle of the 19th century. The Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the first republic established in the East in 1918, also went down in history as the first republic in the East, in the Islamic world, to give women the right to vote and be elected. The principle of gender equality, which was legally founded during the republic, was implemented in most cases during the Soviet period, both from a legal and a real point of view.

After Azerbaijan regained its independence, the establishment of stability in the country opened the way for women to increase their activity in social and political life. In this regard, a number of laws and decisions have been adopted at the state level in the country. The constitution of Azerbaijan has given equal rights to men and women. Also, Azerbaijan has joined important international conventions to ensure gender equality.

Azerbaijan has ratified the UN Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women. The difference between this convention and the others is that it does not only deal with different treatment based on gender, but also with all forms of discrimination against women. In other words, instead of requiring gender neutrality, the convention prohibits any activity that serves to maintain women's inequality.

On the initiative of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, the State Committee on Women's Problems - the current State Committee on Family, Women's and Children's Problems - was established in the country.

Currently, in Azerbaijan, women are represented in high positions in state and self-governing bodies, and in the private sector. The vice-speaker of the Parliament and one of the committee chairmen, the heads of the State Commission for Student Admission, and the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children's Problems are women.

A purposeful gender policy is carried out in the republic, and this important area is always at the center of the state's attention. In this regard, a special State Program was adopted, and today in Azerbaijan, the policy aimed at ensuring women's rights and increasing their role in society and state administration is being successfully implemented by President Ilham Aliyev.

The national legislation in the Republic of Azerbaijan ensures the equality of rights of women and allows prevention all kinds of discrimination, the steps taken in this direction are aimed at the realization of equal opportunities for women. Today, Azerbaijan has joined a number of international documents on gender equality and successfully cooperates with international organizations.

There is no difference between women and men in participation in Azerbaijani society and representation in state building.

