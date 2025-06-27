General Motors recalls over 62,000 vehicles

+ ↺ − 16 px

General Motors has recalled over 62,000 vehicles due to a brake pressure issue that could lead to fires.

Impacted vehicles include the 2019 to 2024 Chevrolet Silverado models in 4500 HD, 5500 HD, and 6500 HD, General Motors told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in a memo on June 25, News.Az reports, citing USA Today.

The recall includes 62,468 vehicles altogether, the company said.

According to General Motors, the brake pressure sensor assembly on the recalled vehicles may leak brake fluid into the brake pressure switch, causing a short circuit. An electrical short in the brake pressure switch can overheat the circuit, increasing the risk of a fire while consumers are driving or parked.

Most of the impacted vehicles are 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 5500 HD trucks made between January 20, 2023 and March 19, 2024. General Motors said about 10,097 of them run the risk of malfunctioning, per manufacturing records.

“Vehicles prior to 2019 model year use a different design and are not affected by this recall,” the company said. “2024 model year vehicles that were produced with a brake switch wire harness that includes a silicone sealant are not affected by this recall.”

Altogether, the recall includes vehicles listed as:

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 5500 HD – 10,097 vehicles

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 5500 HD – 7,339 vehicles

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 5500 HD – 6,948 vehicles

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 5500 HD – 6,632 vehicles

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 5500 HD – 6,424 vehicles

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 5500 HD – 5,439 vehicles

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 6500 HD – 5,102 vehicles

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 6500 HD – 3,635 vehicles

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 6500 HD – 2,248 vehicles

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 6500 HD – 2,191 vehicles

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 6500 HD – 2,135 vehicles

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 6500 HD – 1,804 vehicles

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 4500 HD – 514 vehicles

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 4500 HD – 483 vehicles

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 4500 HD – 415 vehicles

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 4500 HD – 389 vehicles

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 4500 HD – 360 vehicles

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 4500 HD – 313 vehicles

Dealers will replace the brake pressure switch wire harnesses for free, General Motors said.

The company notified dealers on June 12. General Motors plans to mail letters to owners by July 28. Once the repair is available, the company will mail a second round of letters.

News.Az