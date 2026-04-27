BYD Great Tang SUV hits 60,000 pre-orders in 48 hours

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Chinese automaker BYD has reported strong early demand for its new Great Tang SUV, with pre-orders reportedly reaching tens of thousands within just two days of launch.

The company confirmed more than 30,000 orders within the first 24 hours. However, dealer-level data cited by Chinese media suggests total demand may have climbed to around 60,000 units within 48 hours, News.Az reports, citing CNC.

The figures highlight a gap between official order reporting and broader dealership intake. BYD typically counts only non-refundable deposits as confirmed orders, while dealership systems may include a mix of refundable reservations and early expressions of interest.

The Great Tang is part of BYD’s Dynasty lineup and targets the full-size, seven-seat SUV segment. It is positioned as a flagship family-oriented model with both battery-electric and plug-in hybrid versions.

The fully electric variant is said to offer up to 950 km of range under China’s CLTC testing cycle, while performance-focused versions can deliver up to 585 kW of power and accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds.

Demand has been driven by BYD’s extensive dealership network, which includes more than 1,800 outlets across China. Reports suggest strong regional variation, with major cities such as Beijing and Shanghai seeing particularly high order volumes, while smaller cities recorded steadier but lower intake.

The surge in early bookings underscores continued consumer appetite in China for large, high-range SUVs, especially models combining long driving range with fast-charging capability and advanced technology features.

At the same time, analysts note that the difference between official and dealer-reported figures highlights ongoing challenges in measuring early-stage demand in China’s fast-moving electric vehicle market.

Despite recent fluctuations in earlier versions of the Tang lineup, the strong launch response suggests renewed interest ahead of the latest model cycle, reinforcing BYD’s position in the competitive premium SUV segment.

News.Az