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Elon Musk launches XChat on iOS as privacy-focused WhatsApp rival

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Elon Musk launches XChat on iOS as privacy-focused WhatsApp rival
Photo: PC Quest

Elon Musk has launched XChat, a new standalone instant messaging app for iPhone and iPad, positioning it as a privacy-focused alternative to WhatsApp.

The move follows a fresh class-action lawsuit in the US alleging that Meta-owned WhatsApp intercepted and shared private messages with third parties despite its end-to-end encryption claims, News.Az reports, citing Indian Express.

XChat requires an existing X account to sign up but does not require a phone number, allowing users to connect instantly with their existing network.

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The app features end-to-end encrypted messaging, voice and video calls, and group chats for up to 481 participants. To enhance security, it includes a screenshot-blocking feature, disappearing messages, and a device-level PIN for encryption protection. Musk has actively promoted the platform on X, stating that users "can't trust WhatsApp" and touting XChat’s lack of ads and tracking as a "benefit of actual privacy."


News.Az 

By Leyla Şirinova

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