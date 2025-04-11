General strike paralyzes transport across Argentina

+ ↺ − 16 px

A nationwide general strike in Argentina protesting government spending cuts has brought major disruptions to transportation.

All domestic flights have been cancelled, while trains and metro services have been suspended in Buenos Aires and other parts of the country, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Many shops remained closed in the capital but bus drivers continued to work. Airlines said international flights would go ahead as planned, with only a few delays.

It is the third general strike called by Argentina's powerful unions since President Javier Milei took office at the end of 2023.

Since then, the president has introduced tough austerity measures to tackle hyperinflation. His plan has worked so far, with inflation down from more than 200% to about 60% a year. But the unions say the most vulnerable in society have been affected, including pensioners and low-paid workers. Milei has slashed subsidies for transport, fuel and energy, fired tens of thousands of public servants and closed government departments. Horacio Bianchi, a retired teacher living in Buenos Aires, told the Associated Press news agency people were suffering as they "don't have enough money to eat". "These people [the government] came to solve the problems and they have absolutely worsened them for everyone," he added. On Wednesday, workers had joined a weekly protest staged by pensioners who have seen their pension funds slashed. In recent weeks, their protests have ended in violence as sympathetic groups, such as football fans, clashed with police. The protest action comes as the Argentine government awaits whether it will be granted a new $20bn (£15.4bn) loan from the International Monetary Fund. The country already owes the lender $44bn. The US Treasury said Milei had "brought Argentina back from economic oblivion".

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will travel to Buenos Aires on Monday in support of the reforms.

