Generali sign atop insurer’s Milan skyscraper collapses – VIDEO

"The possible causes of the accident are being assessed. Generali will continue to promptly provide all relevant updates," it added.

Firefighters said they were working with Generali personnel to prevent the sign from dislodging from the top of the building and plunging to the ground. The area has been cordoned off and the nearby metro station shut.

The Generali building, known as the Hadid Tower, is part of Milan's CityLife redevelopment project, which saw the construction of three iconic skyscrapers dubbed Le Tre Torri - "three towers" in Italian - on the grounds of the former trade fair.

Built between 2014 and 2017 and spanning 44 storeys, the Generali tower was designed by the late Iraqi-born British architect Zaha Hadid.

The other two towers, which house the Milan offices of German insurer Allianz (ALVG.DE), and consultancy firm PwC respectively, were designed by architects Arata Isozaki and Daniel Libeskind.

The CityLife project also includes high-end apartment buildings surrounding the park where the three towers are located as well as a shopping centre.

Dozens of employees of the shopping centre queued outside the cordoned-off area waiting to see if they would be allowed in, according to a Reuters eyewitness.