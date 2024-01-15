Geneva hosts high-level meeting of Nizami Ganjavi International Center

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC), in partnership with the United Nations office at Geneva, has hosted the 27th high-level meeting under the theme “The Future of Multilateralism: The Summit of the Future and the Need for a New Global Pact for International Cooperation” in Geneva, Switzerland, News.Az reports.

The discussions revolved around healthcare, peace and security, artificial intelligence, multilateralism and other domains.

The event brought together 20 former heads of state from over 30 countries, as well as over 70 other high-level officials.

The speakers included NGIC Co-Chairs Vaira Vike-Freiberga, Ismail Serageldin, Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva Tatiana Valovaya, former President of Finland Tarja Halonen, and former President of Serbia Boris Tadic.

During the meeting, they also discussed preparations for the upcoming XI Global Baku Forum and the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

