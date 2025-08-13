Geneva offers free public transport to tackle pollution spike

+ ↺ − 16 px

Geneva has made public transport temporarily free for the first time in Switzerland as part of emergency measures to combat a sharp rise in ozone pollution.

Authorities said ozone levels had exceeded the health safety limit of 180 micrograms per cubic meter, amid soaring temperatures reaching 37°C, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Canton of Geneva’s environment office said the initiative aims to cut nitrogen oxide emissions by encouraging people to switch from cars to buses, trams, trains, and boats. Ticket checks have been suspended, and only low-emission vehicles are allowed in the city centre from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. until pollution levels improve.

