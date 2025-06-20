Yandex metrika counter

Geneva talks begin to curb Israel-Iran conflict

  • World
  • Share
Geneva talks begin to curb Israel-Iran conflict
AA Photo

A key international meeting aimed at ending the hostilities between Israel and Iran commenced on Friday in Geneva, launching an intensive two-week diplomatic initiative to avert a broader conflict in the Middle East.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, and German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul are holding talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to address Tehran's nuclear activities and identify potential diplomatic off-ramps to avoid escalation. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas is also attending the meeting, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The talks come a week into Israel's strikes on Iranian military and nuclear facilities and retaliatory attacks by Iran.

The Geneva negotiations are seen as a critical step toward building momentum ahead of next week's NATO summit in The Hague, where Middle East security is expected to dominate discussions.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      