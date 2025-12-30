George Clooney, wife granted French citizenship

+ ↺ − 16 px

Actor George Clooney, his wife Amal Clooney, and their two children have been granted French citizenship, according to an official decree published in France’s government gazette.

Clooney recently said France’s strict privacy laws, particularly protections for children against paparazzi, were a decisive factor in the family’s move. “Here, they don’t take photos of kids. There aren’t paparazzi hidden at school gates,” he told RTL radio earlier this month, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The family owns a former wine estate near Brignoles in southern France, purchased in 2021, and has increasingly based itself in Europe. Clooney, now a dual US–French citizen, has long-standing ties to the continent, including property in Italy’s Lake Como and a historic manor in England.

Amal Clooney, a British-Lebanese human rights lawyer fluent in French, and George Clooney are parents to eight-year-old twins. Despite frequent travel, Clooney said France is where the family feels happiest.

The move reflects a broader trend among U.S. cultural figures seeking closer ties to France, citing quality of life, culture, and privacy protections.

