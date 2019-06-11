George Tsereteli: OSCE PA is keen to deepen relations with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly is keen to further deepen relations with Azerbaijan,” said the president of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly George Tsereteli as

OSCE PA President George Tsereteli emphasized that such kind of reciprocal visits play an important role in terms of deepening cooperation between the OSCE and Azerbaijan. Describing the mutual dialogue in solving existing problems in the OSCE area as an issue of key importance, Tsereteli expressed his hope that the organization will spare no efforts in this regard in the years to come.

Speaker of the Milli Majlis Ogtay Asadov said that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to deepening cooperation with the OSCE. He stressed the importance of high-level visits in developing relations between the Azerbaijani Parliament and the OSCE PA. The Speaker hailed Azerbaijan's contributions to the energy security architecture of Europe, as well as the country’s role in the development of international transport routes. He also highlighted prospects for the development of cooperation with Georgia.

News.Az

News.Az