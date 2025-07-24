+ ↺ − 16 px

George Veikoso, the beloved Polynesian reggae artist known professionally as Fiji, has died at the age of 55. His family confirmed his passing on Tuesday, July 23, though the exact cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

Born in 1970, Fiji was a pioneering figure in island reggae, recognized both for his soulful voice and his cultural influence across Hawaii and the Pacific Islands. Over the span of his celebrated career, he became a household name in the local music scene and a symbol of pride for many in the Polynesian community, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Fiji’s contributions to music earned him both national and regional recognition. He received a Grammy nomination for the collaborative reggae album Island Warriors and was honored with Na Hoku Hanohano Awards in 1998, including Male Vocalist of the Year and Favorite Entertainer of the Year.

His songs, often infused with themes of love, community, and island life, helped define the sound of contemporary island reggae and inspired generations of artists.

Fans and fellow musicians are mourning the loss of a true legend, whose music left an indelible mark on Hawaiian culture and beyond. Tributes have poured in across social media, celebrating Fiji’s life, voice, and powerful legacy.

As the community grieves, many remember him not just as an award-winning performer, but as a cultural ambassador whose music will continue to resonate for years to come.

