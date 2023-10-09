Georgia, Azerbaijan are focused on strengthening ties: PM Garibashvili

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia and Azerbaijan are focused on strengthening ties and fostering economic growth, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said on X (formerly known as Twitter), News.Az reports.

“Great meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. Georgia and Azerbaijan are focused on strengthening ties and fostering economic growth,” Garibashvili said.

“We are exploring joint opportunities in trade, energy, sustainable and infrastructure development to benefit our people. Reiterated Georgia’s support to lasting peace and stability in the region,” he added.

News.Az