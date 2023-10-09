Yandex metrika counter

Georgia, Azerbaijan are focused on strengthening ties: PM Garibashvili

  • Politics
  • Share
Georgia, Azerbaijan are focused on strengthening ties: PM Garibashvili

Georgia and Azerbaijan are focused on strengthening ties and fostering economic growth, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said on X (formerly known as Twitter), News.Az reports. 

“Great meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. Georgia and Azerbaijan are focused on strengthening ties and fostering economic growth,” Garibashvili said. 

“We are exploring joint opportunities in trade, energy, sustainable and infrastructure development to benefit our people. Reiterated Georgia’s support to lasting peace and stability in the region,” he added.

News about - Georgia, Azerbaijan are focused on strengthening ties: PM Garibashvili


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      