Georgia decreases mandatory quarantine & self-isolation time

+ ↺ − 16 px

Individuals will have to spend 12 days instead of 14 in quarantine or self-isolation in Georgia, according to a new decree which comes into force starting August 12.

The decree, which is valid through December 30, 2020, also reads that:

- Foreign citizens or people entering Tbilisi-controlled territory or individuals who had contact with COVID-19 patients will have to spend 12 days in quarantine.

- Individuals entering the country on official visits must present the results of a coronavirus test conducted in the preceding 72 hours. These individuals must be tested for the coronavirus every 72 hours over the course of 12 days.

- If a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test shows that an individual (on an official visit) has already had the coronavirus previously, he/she will be free from additional tests while in Georgia.

(c) Agenda.ge

News.Az

News.Az