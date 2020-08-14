Yandex metrika counter

Georgia decreases mandatory quarantine & self-isolation time

  • Region
  • Share
Georgia decreases mandatory quarantine & self-isolation time

Individuals will have to spend 12 days instead of 14 in quarantine or self-isolation in Georgia, according to a new decree which comes into force starting August 12.

The decree, which is valid through December 30, 2020, also reads that:

- Foreign citizens or people entering Tbilisi-controlled territory or individuals who had contact with COVID-19 patients will have to spend 12 days in quarantine.

- Individuals entering the country on official visits must present the results of a coronavirus test conducted in the preceding 72 hours. These individuals must be tested for the coronavirus every 72 hours over the course of 12 days.

- If a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test shows that an individual (on an official visit) has already had the coronavirus previously, he/she will be free from additional tests while in Georgia.

(c) Agenda.ge

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      