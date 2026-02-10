Georgia deports 80 foreigners in migration crackdown

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia has deported 80 foreign nationals, including Azerbaijani citizens, during recent migration enforcement operations.

The deportations were carried out by the Migration Department in coordination with other government agencies and in accordance with national legislation. Authorities said those expelled have also been banned from re-entering Georgia, News.Az reports, citing Georgia’s Interior Ministry.

The individuals deported were from several countries, including Türkiye, Russia, India, Iran, Azerbaijan, Egypt, Turkmenistan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Israel, Iraq, Jordan, Nepal, Côte d'Ivoire, Sudan, Tajikistan, the Philippines and Sri Lanka.

Officials said migration control measures and operations targeting illegal migration will continue as part of ongoing enforcement efforts.

News.Az