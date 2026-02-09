US-Iran war not imminent, diplomatic solution possible, says Turkish FM

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan said that the ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Iran could be resolved through creative diplomacy, following recent talks between the two countries.

Speaking on a live broadcast, Fidan said the emergence of a positive atmosphere after the first contact in a long while is significant for Ankara. He noted that a creative solution is needed and that both sides appear to show a willingness to work toward resolving the issue. He added that, for now, there does not seem to be an immediate threat of war, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

"After the first contact following a long break, the emergence of a positive atmosphere is important for us. We need to find a creative solution, and we see that both sides have the will to resolve the issue. For now, it seems there is at least no immediate threat of war," Fidan said.

The top Turkish diplomat said the Iran issue remains a central focus for Ankara, stressing that the region cannot withstand another war and that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is closely following the file.

He noted that Iranian and U.S. officials held rare talks in Oman two days ago, where Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi briefed counterparts on the discussions.

Earlier on Monday, Fidan spoke by phone with his Iranian counterpart, discussing ongoing nuclear negotiations, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Türkiye was named as one of the potential venues for direct talks between Iran and the U.S., after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to strike Iran following weeks of deadly protests in Türkiye's eastern neighbor. Iran said last Wednesday that the talks would take place in Oman's Muscat on Friday amid rumors that negotiations may collapse due to disagreements about the format and the venue.

Ankara, which maintains close ties with Iran and the U.S., has advocated dialogue since tensions gradually escalated over the past few weeks. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan conducted phone diplomacy with both Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during the crisis, while Araghchi met his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Istanbul in January.