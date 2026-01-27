Fatal road accident occured in Azerbaijan's Shamkir

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fatal road accident occurred in Azerbaijan’s Shamkir district on Tuesday morning, leaving one person dead and another injured.

The crash happened when a VAZ-2110 driven by 33-year-old Vusal Rustamli, a resident of Irmashli village, collided with a Mitsubishi vehicle driven by 34-year-old Orkhan Huseynov from Shishtepe village, News.Az reports, citing APA.

As a result of the collision, the driver of the VAZ-2110, Vusal Rustamli, died at the scene. His passenger, four-year-old Adam Rustamli, sustained injuries and was taken for medical treatment. No further details on the child’s condition have been released.

Law enforcement authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

