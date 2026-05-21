China’s Xi Jinping could visit North Korea as soon as next week

China’s Xi Jinping could visit North Korea as soon as next week

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Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to visit North Korea as early as next week, according to a report by South Korea’s Yonhap news agency citing a government source. The visit would mark another sign of warming ties between Beijing and Pyongyang in recent months.

Yonhap reported that South Korean authorities had obtained intelligence indicating that Xi could soon travel to North Korea. The expected visit comes shortly after Beijing hosted the presidents of the United States and Russia for high-level talks, News.Az reports, citing South China Morning Post.

The possible trip is expected to draw international attention as China and North Korea continue strengthening diplomatic relations amid shifting geopolitical dynamics in the region.

News.Az