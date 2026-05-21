Russian overnight attack strikes Dnipro apartment building - PHOTOS

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A wave of overnight Russian airstrikes has struck the city of Dnipro, leaving residents injured and causing widespread destruction to residential areas.

According to Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, the attack directly impacted the fifth floor of a five-story residential building. Emergency services rushed to the scene, where doctors treated an injured woman who is now recovering on an outpatient basis. The powerful blast wave shattered windows across multiple neighboring buildings, leaving local residents picking up the pieces, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

The strike on Dnipro was part of a broader, coordinated overnight assault by Russian forces targeting civilian infrastructure across several Ukrainian regions, including Odesa, Kharkiv, and Sumy.

In Odesa, the strikes led to a highly dangerous, high-stakes disposal operation after an unexploded Shahed kamikaze drone tore into a residential high-rise, becoming lodged inside a wall on the 15th floor. Rescuers successfully neutralized the threat before it could detonate.

Meanwhile, Russian units also deliberately targeted critical oil and gas infrastructure in the Chernihiv region, using a combination of drone strikes and missile barrages to disrupt energy facilities.

Russian overnight attack hits Dnipro (Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration)

Russian overnight attack hits Dnipro (Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration)

Russian overnight attack hits Dnipro (Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration)

News.Az