Putin and Xi back North Korea against sanctions after Beijing talks

The statement said both countries oppose “foreign policy isolation, economic sanctions, military pressure and other methods of creating security threats” against the DPRK. The announcement came just days after U.S. President Donald Trump claimed Washington and Beijing had agreed on the denuclearization of North Korea, News.Az reports, citing NK News.

The summit in Beijing also highlighted growing strategic coordination between Moscow and Beijing on regional security issues. The two sides signaled interest in expanding cooperation near the Tumen River while reaffirming their stance against external pressure on Pyongyang.