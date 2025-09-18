SOCAR vehicle attacked in Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

An armed attack targeted a vehicle belonging to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in the Kareli district of Georgia’s Shida Kartli region. The incident occurred near the office of the ruling party, Georgian Dream.

Preliminary reports indicate that no one was injured in the attack. The Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs has launched an investigation, and law enforcement authorities have reportedly detained one person in connection with the incident, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Further details are expected as the investigation continues.

News.Az