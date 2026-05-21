Iran warns of undisclosed weapons amid rising tensions with US
- 1060720
- Politics
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An Iranian military source claimed Tehran possesses advanced domestically produced weapons that have not yet been used or tested in combat, amid growing tensions with the United States and Israel. The source told Russian state media that Iran remains fully prepared to respond to any future attacks.
The source said Iran has sufficient military and defense capabilities to repel potential strikes and warned that Tehran would not “act with restraint” if the United States resumes military operations against the country, News.Az reports, citing The Jerusalem post.
The comments came after reports that U.S. President Donald Trump postponed planned strikes on Iran following conversations with Gulf leaders, including officials from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE. According to reports, Trump later held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding ceasefire efforts and possible negotiations with Tehran.
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Media reports said discussions focused on a possible framework for future negotiations involving Iran’s nuclear program and the Strait of Hormuz. However, significant disagreements reportedly remain between Washington, Tel Aviv and Tehran over the next steps.
By Leyla Şirinova