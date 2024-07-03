Georgia reiterates support for establishment of peace in S. Caucasus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia strongly supports the establishment of peace and security in the South Caucasus and is ready to promote constructive dialogue to preserve stability, Georgian Foreign Minister Ilya Darchiashvili said on Wednesday.

Darchiashvili made the remarks during a joint press conference with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Tbilisi, News.Az reports citing Georgian media.He noted that Georgia warmly welcomes the historic decision by Baku and Yerevan to initiate the delimitation of their state border. The minister expressed hope for the continuation of the positive momentum in the peace process.During the meeting with Mirzoyan, the two ministers discussed regional challenges and opportunities, emphasizing the importance of joint efforts to address these issues.

News.Az