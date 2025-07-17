Georgia stops the sale of $3 million of uranium that could have been used in a bomb

Georgia's State Security Service said it had prevented a "transnational crime" involving "the illegal sale and purchase of nuclear material, in particular, the radioactive chemical element uranium."

One Georgian citizen and one foreigner were arrested in the western city of Batumi on the Black Sea, the statement said. The pair, whom the statement did not name, could face up to 10 years in prison.

The State Security Service said that the uranium could have been used to make a deadly bomb with mass fatalities.

When contacted by Reuters, the State Security Service declined to give any further details on how enriched the uranium was.

The Service published video on Thursday showing law enforcement agents using a radiation scanner to inspect a passenger vehicle as well as two small vials, one of which appeared to contain a white, powdery substance.

Uranium-235 is an isotope that is fissile, meaning it can sustain the nuclear chain reaction used in nuclear reactors and nuclear bombs while Uranium-238 is not fissile.