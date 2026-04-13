Peru’s general elections run into day two amid logistical problems

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Peru's general elections resumed on Monday after some polling stations were not set up on Sunday. More than 63,000 voters in metropolitan Lima will now be able to vote in the first round until 6 p.m. local time (2300 GMT).

Sunday’s elections were marred by logistical problems that led to shortages of voting materials across parts of the capital in the first round, while Popular Force candidate Keiko Fujimori led the vote, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In response to the disarray, the National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE) allowed an extension on Monday for voters to continue casting their ballots to choose the next president, vice presidents, senators and lawmakers.

A total of 187 missing polling stations were installed at 7 a.m. (1200GMT) and will remain open until 6 p.m.

As of 10.47 a.m. (1547GMT) on Monday, with 54.499% of ballots counted, right-wing candidate Keiko Sofia Fujimori Higuchi was in the lead with 1,687,382 votes, or 16.957% of the total. Close behind, far-right candidate Rafael Bernardo Lopez Aliaga Cazorla had received 1,435,846 votes, or 14.429%.

The three-time candidate and daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori — the first Latin American president to be tried for severe human rights violations and sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in two massacres and the kidnapping of political dissidents during his presidency — is seeking the presidency for the fourth time.

As the first round concludes, Fujimori offered a cautious celebration of her narrow lead over Lopez Aliaga.

“The quick count results are a very positive sign for our country because, as I pointed out in the debate, the enemy is the left, and according to these results, they would not make it to the second round. That, I repeat, is positive for all Peruvians,” she told reporters on Sunday.

Running under the Popular Renewal party, Lopez Aliaga aims to build a platform focused on security, anti-immigration policies, and economic development. This marks the second time the businessman and ultraconservative candidate has run for the presidency.

Sunday’s elections stood out for the unusually large number of presidential candidates — 30 in total — which made a first-round victory impossible, as 50% of the vote is required to win outright.

If they emerge the top two candidates in the first round, Lopez Aliaga and Fujimori will face off in a runoff election on June 7.

News.Az