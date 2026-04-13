Anti-war demonstration in New York in pictures

Anti-war demonstration in New York in pictures

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Protests have swept the globe since the start of the war, with hundreds of protests both in favor of and against the conflict.

New York City has been a hotspot for demonstrations, with some gathering on Sunday in support of Trump's handling of Iran and others protesting against the war on Monday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

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Here are some photos from Monday's protest in New York:

Demonstrators during an anti-war protest in NYC, April 13, 2026. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Demonstrators were detained. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

News.Az