Anti-war demonstration in New York in pictures
Source: Reuters
Protests have swept the globe since the start of the war, with hundreds of protests both in favor of and against the conflict.
New York City has been a hotspot for demonstrations, with some gathering on Sunday in support of Trump's handling of Iran and others protesting against the war on Monday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
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Here are some photos from Monday's protest in New York:
Demonstrators during an anti-war protest in NYC, April 13, 2026. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Demonstrators were detained. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
By Faig Mahmudov