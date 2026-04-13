How will the US implement its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz?

Mercogliano said he expected the US Navy to turn around ships that come out of the Strait while keeping at a distance from the range of Iran’s missiles and drones, News.Az reports, citing Times of Israel.

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He added that CENTCOM specified that the blockade would exclude ships that departed from non-Iranian ports, as well as humanitarian vessels.

According to Mercogliano, the US has been reinforcing its naval forces and now has enough assets in place to operate a blockade.

What may end up happening is that Iran and the US enforce “two competing blockades.” “This has the potential to freeze shipping in and out the Strait of Hormuz entirely,” he said.