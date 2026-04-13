German leader urges Netanyahu to end fighting in Lebanon

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German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to cease hostilities in Lebanon, where Israel says it is striking Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.

Merz encouraged Netanyahu to start direct peace talks with the Lebanese government, and stressed that Hezbollah should disarm, according to government spokesman Stefan Kornelius, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

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Merz also expressed his “grave concern” about developments in the Palestinian territories in a telephone call with Netanyahu this evening, and demanded that there “must be no de facto partial annexation of the West Bank.”

Israeli and Lebanese diplomats are set to meet for talks in Washington tomorrow, wich Lebanon’s president Joseph Aoun hopes will result in a ceasefire.

Israel’s military and Hezbollah continue to exchange fire and Lebanese authorities say more than 2,000 people have been killed in the country since March 2.

News.Az