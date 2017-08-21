Georgia thanks Azerbaijan for help in tackling forest fires

Georgia thanks Azerbaijan for help in tackling forest fires

Georgia expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani government and personally Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for the help rendered in tackling the forest fires that broke out in its territory, Georgia’s Interior Ministry said in a statement on Monday, APA’s local bureau reported.

Under the order of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, the Ministry of Emergency Situations has sent a helicopter to Georgia to help extinguish forest fires in Borjomi-Kharagauli National Park.

“An Azerbaijani helicopter will soon cross the Georgian border and join fire-fighting efforts along with a border police helicopter,” said the statement.

