Georgia to expel at least 3,500 illegal migrants next year

Georgia’s Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has announced that the Interior Ministry will step up efforts to combat illegal migration, noting that 1,131 illegal migrants had been expelled from the country over the first 11 months of this year, News.Az reports, citing Georgian media.



“According to the Interior Ministry’s plan, at least 3,500 illegal immigrants will be expelled next year. This is the minimum figure. Under this plan, the problem of illegal migration is expected to be fully resolved within three to four years,” Kobakhidze said on Monday.

The Georgian Dream government has launched an intensified crackdown on illegal migration in its 13th year in power. Parliament has tightened migration laws, streamlining deportation procedures and searches of migrants’ homes and workplaces. The Interior Ministry reports the expulsion of dozens of foreign citizens each week.

At the same time, penalties for administrative violations by legal migrants have been increased, up to and including expulsion. Starting in March, Georgia will require all migrants to obtain a mandatory work permit — for both employed workers and self-employed foreign entrepreneurs.

News.Az