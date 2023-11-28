Georgia wants to start negotiations on accession to EU - FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Georgian authorities are actively interacting with the European Union in order to start negotiations on the republic’s accession to this organization, Georgian Foreign Minister, Ilya Darchiashvili said, News.az reports.

“With Georgia gaining a European perspective, we are making efforts to achieve candidate status and move to the next stage by starting accession negotiations. Every day we focus on continuing and accelerating our reforms to give additional impetus to our agenda,” Darchiashvili emphasized.

The head of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen, announced on November 8 that she recommends that the EU Council begin negotiations with Moldova and Ukraine on membership and grant candidate status to Georgia. The EC positively assessed the reforms in Georgia, noting that it still has certain tasks to complete. The EU also demands judicial reform.

News.Az