Multinational forces storm and capture mock enemy ship at EFES-2026

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Elite airborne units have successfully stormed and seized a mock enemy vessel during a high-stakes phase of the multinational "EFES-2026" joint military exercises currently underway in Türkiye.

According to an official statement released by the Ministry of Defense, the highly coordinated operation was carried out in strict accordance with the exercise's dynamic operational plan. The training scenario put the rapid-response capabilities and tactical precision of the international coalition forces to the test, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

During the drills, assault groups approached the targeted ship under the cover of attack helicopters. Utilizing advanced tactical maneuvers, the airborne units executed a rapid, high-speed landing directly onto the ship's deck.

The defense ministry highlighted the seamless integration of the multinational forces during the raid. "As a result of the operation, which was carried out with a high level of professionalism and coordination, the ship was fully brought under control, the crew members were neutralized, and security measures were ensured," the ministry reported.

The EFES-2026 exercises represent one of the largest and most comprehensive military drills in the region, bringing together combined arms, naval, and air assets from multiple participating nations. The successful ship-boarding operation underscores the growing strategic interoperability and readiness of the allied forces to counter maritime threats and execute complex anti-terror and security operations on the open sea.

News.Az