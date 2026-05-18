Baku-Tbilisi passenger rail returns after 6-year hiatus

+ ↺ − 16 px

After a six-year hiatus, daily passenger railway service between Tbilisi and Baku is officially set to resume on May 26, 2026.

The major milestone was announced by the Georgian government during an official state visit to Azerbaijan led by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze. The resumption of the popular cross-border route marks the end of a long-standing pause in passenger rail travel between the two neighboring South Caucasus capitals, News.Az reports, citing 1TV.ge.

In addition to bringing back the passenger line, top officials from both nations signed a historic protocol during the bilateral coordination council meeting to fully operationalize the newly upgraded Baku–Tbilisi–Kars (BTK) railway section. The agreement was formalized by Georgia’s Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Mariam Kvrivishvili, and Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev.

"A protocol of the bilateral coordination council was signed, according to which the new Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway section will be fully put into operation," the Georgian government statement confirmed. "In accordance with the agreement reached, daily passenger railway service between Tbilisi and Baku will resume from May 26 after a six-year break."

The return of the daily route is expected to significantly boost regional tourism, simplify cross-border transit, and strengthen economic ties between Georgia and Azerbaijan. Long considered a vital and affordable connection for locals and international travelers alike, the revival of the Tbilisi-Baku line marks a major step forward for the region's transportation infrastructure.

News.Az