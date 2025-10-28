Georgian lawmaker highlights importance of Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

A senior Georgian lawmaker has stressed the significance of the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process for regional stability in the South Caucasus, News.Az reports, citing local media.

“The negotiation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, supported by the United States, is particularly important for establishing peace in the South Caucasus. We hope these negotiations will reach a successful conclusion,” Georgian First Deputy Speaker Gia Volski said during a meeting with Sisak Gabrielyan, chairman of the Armenian parliament’s Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Diaspora, Sports, and Youth.

The meeting also covered bilateral relations and regional issues. Both sides emphasized the need to expand cooperation between Armenia and Georgia in the fields of education and culture.

