Georgian media covers President Aliyev’s Abu Dhabi visit

Georgian media outlets have widely covered Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Abu Dhabi, highlighting his participation in an international award ceremony and key diplomatic meetings during the trip.

Georgia-based platforms including the Azerbaijani-language state newspaper Gurcustan, news portals 1tv.ge, qafqazturk.com, and radiotavisupleba.ge, as well as the 1.tv television channel, published a series of stories about the visit, News.Az reports.

The coverage focused on President Aliyev’s participation in the Zayed Human Fraternity Award ceremony and his meetings held within the framework of the visit to the United Arab Emirates capital.

The wide media attention in Georgia reflects continued regional interest in Azerbaijan’s international diplomatic activity and its engagement in global humanitarian and political initiatives.

