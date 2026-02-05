Yandex metrika counter

Georgian media covers President Aliyev’s Abu Dhabi visit

  • Azerbaijan
Georgian media covers President Aliyev's Abu Dhabi visit
Photo: AZERTAC

Georgian media outlets have widely covered Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Abu Dhabi, highlighting his participation in an international award ceremony and key diplomatic meetings during the trip.

Georgia-based platforms including the Azerbaijani-language state newspaper Gurcustan, news portals 1tv.ge, qafqazturk.com, and radiotavisupleba.ge, as well as the 1.tv television channel, published a series of stories about the visit, News.Az reports.

Photo: Screenshot

Photo: Screenshot

The coverage focused on President Aliyev’s participation in the Zayed Human Fraternity Award ceremony and his meetings held within the framework of the visit to the United Arab Emirates capital.

Photo: Screenshot

The wide media attention in Georgia reflects continued regional interest in Azerbaijan’s international diplomatic activity and its engagement in global humanitarian and political initiatives.

Photo: Screenshot

News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

