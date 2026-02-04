Erdoğan hails President Aliyev's courageous steps for lasting peace

+ ↺ − 16 px

“As Türkiye, we sincerely support all initiatives aimed at peace, security, prosperity, and stability in our region and around the world,” said President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

He made this statement in his video address at the awarding ceremony of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The Turkish President emphasized that both the courageous steps taken by President Ilham Aliyev and the resolute approach demonstrated by Nikol Pashinyan are extremely important for establishing lasting peace.

