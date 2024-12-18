Georgian media highlights President Aliyev's interview with Dmitry Kiselyov

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian media outlets have extensively reported on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s interview with Dmitry Kiselyov, Director General of the “Rossiya Segodnya” International News Agency, News.az reports citing Azertac .

Georgian websites such as sputnik-georgia.ru, 24news.ge, realnews.ge, and aktual.ge widely covered President Ilham Aliyev’s statements.Georgian media quoted President Ilham Aliyev's views on the establishment of a Turkish military base in Azerbaijan: “If I expand my answer a bit, taking into account the fact that such information appears in certain media from time to time, I have to say that there is no need for that. Azerbaijan has been cooperating with Türkiye militarily since the restoration of independence, since the beginning of 1992. This is when our military cooperation started, and it continues to this day. Of course, the forms change depending on the need, but I have to say that over the course of more than 30 years, Türkiye and its military structures have played a great role in modernizing the Azerbaijani army and bringing it to high standards in terms of combat capability, planning of operations, situation analysis, and military intelligence potential. So, we are very grateful to our Turkish friends for such assistance.”In response to a question about the situation in Georgia, the President of Azerbaijan said: “In Georgia, I see that the situation is stabilizing. And we are happy about this. Georgia is an important partner and a close friend for us. For centuries, our nations have lived in peace and harmony. Therefore, destabilization, or the threat of destabilization, in Georgia, as harmful as it is for Georgia, is also harmful for Azerbaijan. Therefore, for our part, we strive for, and are doing everything to ensure, that the situation in Georgia aligns with the political direction, is stable, and that Georgia develops successfully.”Another news item quoted President Ilham Aliyev’s remarks regarding French President Macron: “What is there to be said about New Caledonia if here, right in the center of Europe, in Corsica, they ban the Corsican language, the Corsican language cannot be used in public places? What is this after all? Is this democracy? Are these human rights? In other words, France may have once been a great country, a country of great thinkers, great scientists, and writers. But it is no longer the case. The Macron regime is essentially turning France into a failed state.”

News.Az