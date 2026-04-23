President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs concludes visit to Azerbaijan

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Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs concluded his official visit to Azerbaijan on April 23.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Latvian president at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, decorated with the national flags of Azerbaijan and Latvia, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Elnur Mammadov, and other officials saw off President Edgars Rinkēvičs upon his departure.

News.Az