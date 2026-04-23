SPECA Regional Research Center to be established in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The ministerial meeting of the United Nations Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) was held in Bangkok, Thailand, on the margins of the 82nd session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

Addressing the event, Rovnag Abdullayev, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Economy, emphasized the importance of closer regional cooperation amid global challenges such as the transformation of global supply chains, accelerated digitalization, and increased climate risks, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

He noted that Azerbaijan has taken consistent steps to expand e-commerce, develop the Middle Corridor, implement digital customs and logistics solutions, and strengthen human capital.

Rovnag Abdullayev underlined that the SPECA Forum of Climate-Smart Cities, to be held in Baku within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), will create an additional platform for practical cooperation.

During the meeting, participants also discussed cooperation in science and innovation, including the establishment of the SPECA Regional Research Center on sustainable development and green economy in Baku, along with other issues.

Shombi Sharp, Deputy Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), made a presentation on the SPECA Multi-Partner Trust Fund.

The meeting concluded with the adoption of a joint statement by SPECA participating states.

News.Az