Georgian PM says recent elections transparent, democratic
Georgia's parliamentary elections held on October 26 were clean, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze told reporters, News.az reports.
"The elections were completely fair, free, competitive and honest. There were no problems with transparency. Everything can be double-checked," he said.
Earlier, the Helsinki Commission said on its X page that after the parliamentary elections in Georgia, ordinary citizens, politicians and observers made it clear that the election results did not reflect the will of the people. This statement also supported Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili's claims that the elections were rigged. Kobakhidze, in turn, told reporters that "the statements of the Helsinki Commission are worthless."
