Miami Open: Coco Gauff match interrupted for fan's medical emergency

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Coco Gauff’s fourth-round match against Sorana Cirstea at the Miami Open was halted in the third set due to a medical emergency in the stands.

The incident occurred while Cirstea was serving at 0-3 in the deciding set, having forced a third set against Gauff, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Chair umpire Jennifer Zhang noticed a fan struggling and quickly stopped play to allow medics to attend.

No further details were immediately available regarding the fan’s condition, and play resumed once the emergency was addressed.

Other spectators in the crowd started shouting out to grab the umpire’s attention, and it worked.

She got down off her chair and told Gauff: “Sorry Coco, we need to check first.” Tournament director James Blake was also seen standing courtside. “On Centre Court, we have a lady passed out in the stands, just behind the first row, across from the chair umpire. She needs a drink or ice towel, anything,” Zhang said over her walkie-talkie.

News.Az