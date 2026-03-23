UN Security Council could authorize use of force against Iran in Strait of Hormuz

UN Security Council could authorize use of force against Iran in Strait of Hormuz

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The UN Security Council is discussing a draft resolution introduced by Bahrain that would authorize member states to use “all necessary means” to ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, according to diplomatic sources.

The draft resolution also calls on Iran to immediately halt all attacks on merchant and commercial vessels and to stop any attempts to interfere with lawful transit in and around the strategic waterway, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Approximately one-fifth of global crude oil and liquefied natural gas shipments pass through the Strait of Hormuz, making its security critical to global energy supply.

The proposed text allows states to act—including within the territorial waters of littoral nations bordering the Strait—to “secure transit passage and to repress, neutralize, and deter attempts to close, obstruct, or otherwise interfere with international navigation.” It also includes provisions for targeted sanctions against those who undermine navigational rights and freedoms.

The resolution’s chances of approval remain uncertain, as the five permanent members of the Security Council hold veto power.

Bahrain, representing Gulf states, recently secured a resolution in mid-March demanding the “immediate cessation” of Iranian attacks on Gulf states and Jordan, reflecting growing regional concern over maritime security.

News.Az