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WATCH: US C-RAM system intercepts drones over Erbil

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WATCH: US C-RAM system intercepts drones over Erbil
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Video footage that appeared on social media platforms shows the U.S. C-RAM (Counter-Rocket, Artillery, and Mortar) system intercepting drones over Erbil, News.Az reports.

The footage demonstrates the system’s rapid targeting and neutralization capabilities, as well as ensuring the safety of personnel.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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