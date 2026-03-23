WATCH: US C-RAM system intercepts drones over Erbil
- 24 Mar 2026 01:45
- 24 Mar 2026 01:49
- 1052762
- Middle East
- Share https://news.az/news/watch-us-c-ram-system-intercepts-drones-over-erbil Copied
Screen grab
Video footage that appeared on social media platforms shows the U.S. C-RAM (Counter-Rocket, Artillery, and Mortar) system intercepting drones over Erbil, News.Az reports.
The footage demonstrates the system’s rapid targeting and neutralization capabilities, as well as ensuring the safety of personnel.
Footage of the C-RAM system in action against drones over Erbil. pic.twitter.com/yWa825Z3xN— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 23, 2026
By Nijat Babayev