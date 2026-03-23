WATCH: US C-RAM system intercepts drones over Erbil

WATCH: US C-RAM system intercepts drones over Erbil

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Video footage that appeared on social media platforms shows the U.S. C-RAM (Counter-Rocket, Artillery, and Mortar) system intercepting drones over Erbil, News.Az reports.

The footage demonstrates the system’s rapid targeting and neutralization capabilities, as well as ensuring the safety of personnel.

Footage of the C-RAM system in action against drones over Erbil. pic.twitter.com/yWa825Z3xN — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 23, 2026

News.Az