Medvedev falls to Cerundolo in Miami Open thriller

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Daniil Medvedev was eliminated from the Miami Open on Monday after a dramatic three-set third-round match against Argentine Francisco Cerundolo, 6-0, 4-6, 7-5.

Medvedev, who reached the Indian Wells final earlier this month, appeared in danger of a quick exit as 18th seed Cerundolo dominated the first set in just over 20 minutes, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

However, Medvedev rebounded in the second set to level the match, forcing a tense deciding set.

In the final set, Cerundolo held serve to go up 6-5 and clinched the match when Medvedev double-faulted on match point.

Medvedev becomes the latest high-ranked player to bow out in Miami’s early rounds, following world number one Carlos Alcaraz, Australian fifth seed Alex De Minaur, and eighth seed Ben Shelton. Canadian seventh seed Felix Auger-Aliassime also suffered a three-set defeat to unseeded Frenchman Terence Atmane, 6-3, 1-6, 6-3, in a 1 hour 53-minute battle.

Another French player, 31st seed Ugo Humbert, advanced by defeating Kazakhstan’s Alexander Shevchenko 6-4, 7-6 (7/2) in the men’s draw.

In the women’s draw, Czech 13th seed Karolina Muchova cruised into the quarter-finals with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Alexandra Eala of the Philippines, completing the match in just one hour.

News.Az