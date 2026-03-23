Massive fire destroys historic Georgia courthouse in Rome - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A massive fire destroyed a historic courthouse in Floyd County, Georgia on Monday afternoon.

Video captured at the scene shows flames ripping through the structure, which was built in 1892, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

NEW - Massive fire at historical courthouse in Rome, Georgia



pic.twitter.com/ER0b0To6xY — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 23, 2026

On Facebook, Floyd County Government posted that everyone has been safely evacuated from the historic courthouse, according to Floyd County manager Jamie McCord.

Roads in the downtown area are blocked and police are evacuating portions of Broad Street as of mid-afternoon.

The courthouse was undergoing renovations at the time of the fire, according to Floyd County Government, which adds that there's no word on what caused it.

News.Az