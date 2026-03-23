UK destroyer arrives in eastern Mediterranean

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UK's destroyer HMS Dragon has arrived in the eastern Mediterranean and is set to “begin operational integration into Cyprus’s defences,” the UK Ministry of Defence announced, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The warship departed the UK on March 11 and has been assigned to protect a British airbase in Cyprus that was recently struck by an Iranian-made drone.

The Defence Ministry added that Royal Air Force Typhoons and F-35 jets continued defensive operations overnight, covering Cyprus, Jordan, Qatar, and Bahrain.

News.Az